Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

From Spiritual Money to Botched Interviews, You've Got to Watch The Most Toasted Girl Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

BN TV Living

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On "Be Transformed" Podcast

BN TV Music

Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” Series Continues with Episode Three Featuring Taaooma

BN TV Cuisine

This Suya Pizza Recipe by Daniel Ochuko Will Have You Coming Back for More

BN TV Inspired

Ebuka Songs Shares How God Called Him to Global Music at 22 on the Open Up Podcast

BN TV Inspired

Chude Jideonwo & Mo Abudu Discuss Growth, Media and 25 Years of Impact

BN TV Music

Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML’s “Hell and Back” Music Video Tells It All

BN TV Music

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

BN TV Cuisine

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

BN TV

From Spiritual Money to Botched Interviews, You’ve Got to Watch The Most Toasted Girl Season 2

In season 2, she’s back on the grind, looking for extra income. But nothing ever goes as planned in her world.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nengi Adoki returns as Lagos’ most relentless hustler, The Most Toasted Girl (TG), and this time, she’s not just looking for opportunities. She’s creating them. After a failed attempt to japa due to insufficient funds, your girl is done waiting for luck to strike. In The Most Toasted Girl Season 2, TG is taking matters into her own hands, pitching bold ideas, chasing new jobs, and of course, finding herself in the most unexpected, hilarious, and downright bizarre situations.

In episode 1, she tries to secure funding for her business. But, as always, nothing in TG’s world ever goes as planned. She finally puts together a proper business plan and lands a meeting with an investor. However, from the moment she steps into his office, something feels off. He’s unusually friendly, gifting her a bracelet and instructing his secretary to take her to the waiting area. She dozes off while waiting, and when she finally gets to pitch, she confidently asks for ₦50 million to fund her idea. To her surprise, he agrees. But there’s a catch: would see be willing to go spiritual for the money? Let’s see.

In Episode 2, she’s back on the grind, looking for extra income. A PR job interview seems like a great opportunity and when she walks into the interview room, a little too confident for someone with no experience, things take an unexpected turn. You’ve got to find out what happens next.

Watch Episodes 1 and 2 below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php