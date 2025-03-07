From Spiritual Money to Botched Interviews, You’ve Got to Watch The Most Toasted Girl Season 2

Nengi Adoki returns as Lagos’ most relentless hustler, The Most Toasted Girl (TG), and this time, she’s not just looking for opportunities. She’s creating them. After a failed attempt to japa due to insufficient funds, your girl is done waiting for luck to strike. In The Most Toasted Girl Season 2, TG is taking matters into her own hands, pitching bold ideas, chasing new jobs, and of course, finding herself in the most unexpected, hilarious, and downright bizarre situations.

In episode 1, she tries to secure funding for her business. But, as always, nothing in TG’s world ever goes as planned. She finally puts together a proper business plan and lands a meeting with an investor. However, from the moment she steps into his office, something feels off. He’s unusually friendly, gifting her a bracelet and instructing his secretary to take her to the waiting area. She dozes off while waiting, and when she finally gets to pitch, she confidently asks for ₦50 million to fund her idea. To her surprise, he agrees. But there’s a catch: would see be willing to go spiritual for the money? Let’s see.

In Episode 2, she’s back on the grind, looking for extra income. A PR job interview seems like a great opportunity and when she walks into the interview room, a little too confident for someone with no experience, things take an unexpected turn. You’ve got to find out what happens next.

Watch Episodes 1 and 2 below.