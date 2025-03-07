Connect with us

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On “Be Transformed” Podcast

For too long, coaching has followed a Western blueprint and disconnected from our cultural roots. But in Africa, transformation has never been a one-man journey. It has always been holistic, shaped by community, tradition, and spiritual wisdom.

On a recent episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, a space for mind-shifting conversations that empower and uplift, Lanre Olusola sat down with Mongezi Makhalima to discuss coaching from a different lens. Not just the structured, Western model many are familiar with, but a much deeper approach rooted in African traditions and values: AfroCoaching.

According to Lanre, many modern coaching methods, psychology, neuroscience, meditation, and visualisation, actually have African origins. But over time, these indigenous practices have been stripped away, leaving coaching as something distant from the people it’s meant to serve. AfroCoaching is about bringing it back home, reconnecting coaching with the very principles that have guided African societies for generations.

During their conversation, Mongezi shared a few core principles behind success. One of them is identity & purpose. He explained that truly successful people align their goals with who they are at their core. Understanding your values, natural inclinations, and the deeper needs you’re trying to fulfil is the first step to clarity. He called it VAMP (Values, Alignment, Motivation, and Purpose) saying that once you grasp this, you’ve already started the journey to self-awareness.

Beyond personal success, the conversation challenged the way coaching is often approached, especially for Africans. Why separate coaching from the very traditions and philosophies that have shaped entire communities for centuries? Why not embrace a model that understands the power of collective growth rather than just individual success?

It’s a powerful conversation that redefines coaching from an African perspective.

Watch the full episode below.

