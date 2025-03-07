Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” Series Continues with Episode Three Featuring Taaooma

Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” series continues with episode three, this time featuring comedian Taaooma in her Baba Taaoo character.

Baba Taaoo hails the taxi and enters, already in full rant mode. He goes on about how he sponsored his girlfriend’s birthday party, only for her real boyfriend to propose to her right there. The twist is she wasn’t even his main girlfriend, she was his sidekick.

With “Taxi Driver” playing in the background, Joeboy listens as Baba Taaoo fumes. Once again, the taxi becomes more than just a ride. It is a space where heartbreak turns into unexpected comedy and every wrong turn in love comes with a song.

Watch episode three below.