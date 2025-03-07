Connect with us

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On "Be Transformed" Podcast

This Suya Pizza Recipe by Daniel Ochuko Will Have You Coming Back for More

Ebuka Songs Shares How God Called Him to Global Music at 22 on the Open Up Podcast

Chude Jideonwo & Mo Abudu Discuss Growth, Media and 25 Years of Impact

Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML's "Hell and Back" Music Video Tells It All

You Know Wizkid's Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

NSG and Lyvia's "Venus" Visuals Are All About the Vibe

On Meghan Markle's Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” Series Continues with Episode Three Featuring Taaooma

19 mins ago

Joeboy’s “Taxi Driverseries continues with episode three, this time featuring comedian Taaooma in her Baba Taaoo character.

Baba Taaoo hails the taxi and enters, already in full rant mode. He goes on about how he sponsored his girlfriend’s birthday party, only for her real boyfriend to propose to her right there. The twist is she wasn’t even his main girlfriend, she was his sidekick.

With “Taxi Driver” playing in the background, Joeboy listens as Baba Taaoo fumes. Once again, the taxi becomes more than just a ride. It is a space where heartbreak turns into unexpected comedy and every wrong turn in love comes with a song.

Watch episode three below.

 

