King Charles III Curates His Playlist for Commonwealth Celebration Featuring Davido

King Charles III is sharing his taste in music in a special collaboration with Apple Music, ’The King’s Music Room’, to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2025. A musical journey that reflects His Majesty’s personal taste, the collaboration brings together a mix of classic and contemporary songs that hold personal meaning for the King.

The show is shaped by his extraordinary experiences from around the world. In the broadcast, which His Majesty recorded to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, The King also shares anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Premiering on Apple Music 1 on Monday, March 10, at 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT, the playlist features a wide-ranging selection of artists, from as far back at 1930s, as well as songs from reggae legend Bob Marley and disco icon Grace Jones to global stars like Davido, Kylie Minogue, and RAYE appearing on the playlist.

Apple Music’s global head of Content and Editorial, Rachel Newman, called the collaboration an honour, saying:

“Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world.”