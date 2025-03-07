DJ Maphorisa & Xduppy Join Odeal for a Soul-Stirring ‘Blame U’ Remix

Connect with us

Odeal’s heartbreak anthem ‘Blame U; gets a fresh upgrade with DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy.
1 hour ago

Photo Credit: Odeal/Instagram

Sensational singer Odeal has breathed new life into his heartbreak anthem ‘Blame U,’ enlisting South African DJ and record producer DJ Maphorisa alongside music artist Xduppy for a remix.

At its core, ‘Blame U’ is a song about love, loss, and the haunting ache of being left behind. Odeal lays bare the emotional turmoil of heartbreak, reminiscing about a love that once felt deep and certain, only to end in abandonment and emptiness.

There’s a lingering sense of regret as he reflects on a relationship that now feels like a dream turned illusion. The refrain, “Blame you for leading me down a lonely road to nowhere,” captures his struggle to let go, as he wrestles with the weight of unfulfilled promises.

With DJ Maphorisa and Xduppy bringing their unique sounds into the mix, this reimagined version of ‘Blame U’ takes on a fresh, dynamic energy.

