Blackhy Kicks Off 2025 With “Makuna Bounce,” Sampling Wayne Wonder’s Classic

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Blackhy kicks off his 2025 music run with “Makuna Bounce,” a dancehall-infused Afrobeats track produced, mixed, and mastered by B.YLINX. The song samples “Bounce Along,” one of the standout records from Wayne Wonder’s 2003 album “No Holding Back.”

The song opens with the familiar chorus of the original before Blackhy jumps in, bringing his own energy to the beat. “Makuna Bounce” is just a taste of what’s coming, as he gets ready to drop his second EP, “Better Late Than Never.”

Listen to “Makuna Bounce” below.

