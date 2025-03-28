Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

The week is winding down, the weekend is calling, and you know what else is? Salaries! It’s time to relax, get into the right vibe, and, of course, refresh your playlist. And if you’re thinking Amapiano, you’re already on the right track.

Amapiano, the South African sound that has completely taken over your speakers, dance floors, and social media feeds (especially TikTok), is here to set the mood. The name itself, meaning “the pianos” in Zulu, is a nod to the high-pitched melodies that give it its signature feel.

Since shaking up South Africa’s music scene in the early 2010s, Amapiano has only grown bigger, dominating clubs, house parties, and viral dance challenges. And with new hits dropping constantly, the bangers just keep coming.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect tracks to set the weekend mood, these ten Amapiano hits need to be on your playlist.

“TXC” – Turn Off The Lights

“Tshwala Bam” – TitoM and Yuppe featuring S.N.E & EeQue

“Biri Marung” – Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow and Tebogo G Mashego featuring DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic and Scotts Maphuma



“Pikkewyne Remix (Sit Die Ding Innie Lug)” – Mega, Chakie, Meneer Cee, Jay Music and Naiidy



“Komasava Remix” – Diamond Platnumz and Jason Derulo featuring Khalil Harisson and Chley

“Asambe” – Ggoldie and Chley featuring Rivalz, T.M.A_RSA and Ceeka RSA

“Vulani” – Kelvin Momo and Da Muziqal Chef featuring Thatohatsi and Tracy

“Ngisakuthanda” – Zee Nxumalo and TBO featuring PYY Log Drum King, DJ Tearz and Dr Thulz

“Moya” – Ntate Stunna featuring DJ Ngwazi and Lowly

“Overdue” – Tyla featuring DJ Lag and Kooldrink

Featured image by Andrea Piacquadio for pexels