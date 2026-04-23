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Tyla Confirms A*POP Release Date With Cinematic Trailer

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Tyla Confirms A*POP Release Date With Cinematic Trailer

Tyla announces her sophomore album A*POP, arriving 24 July 2026. Following her back-to-back Grammy wins, the South African star teases a cinematic new era with a 19-track project that defines her global sound.
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A grainy, high-contrast black-and-white portrait of Tyla with voluminous hair covering her face, overlaid with a bold pink "A*POP" graphic.

A grainy, high-contrast black-and-white portrait of Tyla with voluminous hair covering her face, overlaid with a bold pink “A*POP” graphic. Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

Tyla is officially ready to usher us into a new era. After months of subtle teasers, the South African singer has confirmed that her sophomore album, A*POP, will be released on 24 July 2026. The announcement arrived via a cinematic trailer that sets a clear tone for what is to come: a project that is unapologetically African, confident, and global.

The trailer serves as a visual manifesto for the A-Pop era. Tyla narrates the transition into this new phase of her career,describing the project as an evolution where she is “settled in” and has a clearer sense of her direction. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she explained that while her debut felt like a “rush,” she now knows exactly what she wants to say. This shift in perspective is evident in the album’s 19-track scope, which Tyla told i-D Magazine “really reflects” where she is in her life now, moving from the initial pressure of a massive debut to a sound that materialised naturally.

It is a significant moment for the singer, who has spent the last two years collecting accolades at a record-breaking pace. Her 2024 self-titled debut, “TYLA,” was the launchpad for “Water,” the viral hit that earned her the first-ever Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. She proved that success was no fluke by winning the same category again in February 2026 for “Push 2 Start,” making her the first artist to win the award twice and the youngest African artist with two Grammys to her name.

While the full tracklist for A*POP remains under wraps, the album already has a solid foundation. It features “Chanel,” which first appeared on her 2025 mixtape “WWP,” and her recent collaboration with Zara Larsson, “She Did It Again,” which leans into a 2000s-inspired pop aesthetic. There are also reports of a collaboration with Wizkid titled “Dynamite” being part of this cycle, further expanding the cross-continental reach she is aiming for.

Tyla is scheduled to perform at the TODAY Show’s Citi Concert Series in New York City on the day of the release, marking a high-profile start to the album’s life cycle.

Watch the trailer below

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