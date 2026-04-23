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Ini Edo Said Birthday, But Make It Couture!

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Ini Edo Said Birthday, But Make It Couture!

Nollywood star Ini Edo marks her birthday with a structured Medlin Couture gown. Styled by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss, the portraits feature architectural pleating and a cinematic vintage backdrop.
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Ini Edo standing in a carved wooden archway wearing a black pleated gown with a sheer embellished bodice and a statement black stone necklace.

Ini Edo standing in a carved wooden archway wearing a black pleated gown with a sheer embellished bodice and a statement black stone necklace. Photo Credit: Ini Edo/Instagram

Do you know that today is Ini Edo’s birthday? And what do we do with birthdays, especially when you are a Nollywood star who lives for fashion and style? You go all out to mark the milestone with portraits that essentially stop the timeline.

For this year’s celebration, she chose a black floor-length gown by Medlin Couture that is all about drama and shape. Styled by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss, the look features voluminous off-the-shoulder pleating, a sheer sequinned bodice, and a satin train that brings even more elegance to the silhouette. She finished the look with a bold stone necklace, matching earrings, and a sleek cropped hairstyle that keeps all eyes on the dress.

Ini Edo posing by a rustic wooden balcony in a black Medlin Couture gown, showing the long satin train and sheer lace detailing.

Ini Edo posing by a rustic wooden balcony in a black Medlin Couture gown, showing the long satin train and sheer lace detailing. Photo Credit: Ini Edo/Instagram

Set against weathered wood and vintage brass lighting, the portraits carry a rich, cinematic mood. It is a striking way for Ini Edo to begin a new year.

See more photos below

 

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A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

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