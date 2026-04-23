Connect with us

Scoop Style

BamBam’s Birthday Portraits Just Stopped the Scroll!

Scoop Style

Ini Edo Said Birthday, But Make It Couture!

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Confirms A*POP Release Date With Cinematic Trailer

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie’s Maternity Photos Are Soft, Beautiful & Full of Joy

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

AMVCA 2026: From Gabriel Afolayan to Uzor Arukwe—Meet Your Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Scoop Style

Priscilla Ojo Serves Three Unforgettable Occasion Looks From Sculpted Gold to Floral Drama

Scoop Style

Stella Damasus Shows Us How to Wear Velvet for a Sophisticated Night Out

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#NeverGettingMarried: Fisayo Longe & Afolabi Mosuro Made Their Wedding a Masterclass in Personal Style

Scoop Tech

Building? Nova Garage Wants African Founders Under 35 for Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Inspired Scoop

“It’s Better Late Than Never,” Mr Latin Says After Graduating From NOUN With a Degree in Peace & Conflict Resolution

Scoop

BamBam’s Birthday Portraits Just Stopped the Scroll!

BamBam marks her birthday in a structured white lace gown by Medlin Couture. Featuring sculpted shoulders and a ruffled train, the look is a masterclass in modern couture.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BamBam posing with one leg forward to reveal a front slit in her ruffled white lace skirt, highlighting her jewelled strappy heels.

BamBam posing with one leg forward to reveal a front slit in her ruffled white lace skirt, highlighting her jewelled strappy heels. Photo Credit: Bambam/Instagram

Do you not love it when someone treats their birthday like the occasion it deserves to be? Because BamBam has stepped into her new year with the kind of fashion moment that makes you pause mid-scroll.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and Nollywood actress is celebrating another year today, and she marked it in a floor-length white lace gown by Medlin Couture, styled by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss. The dress features a high neckline, sculpted shoulders, long sleeves that open into wide bell cuffs, and a fitted bodice covered in floral lace appliqué. Sheer side panels add contrast, while the skirt falls into layered ruffles with a front slit and sweeping train that gives the entire look movement and presence. She finished it with jewelled strappy heels, a glossy waved bob, defined makeup and sparkling earrings.

BamBam posing in a floor-length white lace gown by Medlin Couture with sculpted shoulders and bell cuffs, set against tall white marble columns.

BamBam posing in a floor-length white lace gown by Medlin Couture with sculpted shoulders and bell cuffs, set against tall white marble columns. Photo Credit: Bambam/Instagram

Photographed against tall white marble columns beneath an overcast sky, the portraits feel equal parts bridal fantasy and old-school glamour. One thing about BamBam, she knows how to celebrate herself beautifully.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bambam Olawunmi (@bammybestowed)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php