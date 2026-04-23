BamBam’s Birthday Portraits Just Stopped the Scroll!

Do you not love it when someone treats their birthday like the occasion it deserves to be? Because BamBam has stepped into her new year with the kind of fashion moment that makes you pause mid-scroll.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and Nollywood actress is celebrating another year today, and she marked it in a floor-length white lace gown by Medlin Couture, styled by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss. The dress features a high neckline, sculpted shoulders, long sleeves that open into wide bell cuffs, and a fitted bodice covered in floral lace appliqué. Sheer side panels add contrast, while the skirt falls into layered ruffles with a front slit and sweeping train that gives the entire look movement and presence. She finished it with jewelled strappy heels, a glossy waved bob, defined makeup and sparkling earrings.

Photographed against tall white marble columns beneath an overcast sky, the portraits feel equal parts bridal fantasy and old-school glamour. One thing about BamBam, she knows how to celebrate herself beautifully.

See more photos below