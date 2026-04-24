Funke Akindele Came Through Looking This Good at the CerAwards

You know that every time Funke Akindele steps out, she steps out fashionably and stylishly. She never misses a chance to remind us that while she is a powerhouse in Nollywood, grossing over 2 billion naira at the box office, she can just as easily hold her own when it comes to style. If you are wondering why we are saying this, look no further than this Toju Foyeh dress, styled by Zack Styling, that she rocked to the CerAwards last night.

And what a look it is.

Funke arrived in a floor-length navy blue fitted gown that followed her silhouette closely from the chest all the way down to a fishtail hem at the floor. The neckline is a high halter style, leaving her shoulders and arms completely bare — a choice that worked beautifully against the deep navy of the dress. What makes this gown genuinely impressive is the beadwork covering every inch of it. Silver and crystal embellishment is arranged in a scalloped, overlapping arc pattern that runs from the bodice all the way through the skirt, with trailing fringe-like beading at various points across the surface. The construction is dense and architectural, giving the dress a textured, three-dimensional quality that photographs beautifully. A side slit at the hem revealed strappy silver heeled sandals, and she carried a small metallic silver clutch to complete the look.

And you know that we have to talk about her hair and makeup right? Her hair was pulled into a sleek high updo with a few loose pieces framing her face at the front, and her makeup was defined and precise — strong brows, clean skin, and a neutral lip that kept the focus firmly on the gown. The result is a look that is glamorous without being excessive, a perfect fit for a record-breaking queen.

See more photos below