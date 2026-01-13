Connect with us

Funke Akindele’s "Behind the Scenes" Becomes First Nollywood Film to Gross ₦2 Billion

Funke Akindele's "Behind the Scenes" Becomes First Nollywood Film to Gross ₦2 Billion

Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes makes history as the first Nollywood film to cross ₦2 billion at the box office, setting a new African record.
Published

5 hours ago

 on

In a record-breaking turn for Nigerian cinema, Funke Akindele’s latest film, “Behind the Scenes,” has officially crossed the ₦2 billion mark at the box office. This milestone, confirmed on 12 January 2026, makes it the first Nollywood production in history to achieve this financial feat within Africa. The film now stands as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time across Africa, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

With this achievement, Funke Akindele has become the first filmmaker to rank at the number-one spot at the African box office for three consecutive years. She currently holds the title of West Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker, writer, director, and producer of all time.

“Behind the Scenes” follows the story of Aderonke Faniran, a successful real estate entrepreneur who serves as the financial pillar for her siblings, father, and extended social circle. The narrative examines the pressures of “black tax” and the emotional cost of sustaining a family through unchecked generosity. As personal challenges arise, Ronke is forced to re-evaluate the boundaries of her sacrifices.

The film features a cast of established and emerging talent, including: Scarlet Gomez as Aderonke Faniran, Funke Akindele as Adetutu, Tobi Bakre as Adewale, Uzor Arukwe as Victor, Destiny Etiko as the housemaid, Iyabo Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Mr Macaroni

Reflecting on the milestone via her Instagram page, Funke Akindele shared her perspective on the film’s success:

Records are milestones, not the mission. From A Tribe Called Judah grossing 1B to Behind The Scenes crossing 2B and still counting, this is God in motion. And i’m most grateful to my maker and return all the glory to him. The lesson remains unchanged: serve the story, respect the audience, refine the craft, and let the work earn its applause.

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, noted that the project also set a record for the highest single-day box office gross in Nigeria, earning ₦129.5 million on Boxing Day.

