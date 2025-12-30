Funke Akindele’s “Behind The Scenes” Becomes Nollywood’s Biggest Film of 2025 After Crossing ₦1.1bn

Funke Akindele has added yet another major box office milestone to her record-breaking run in Nollywood.

Her latest film, “Behind The Scenes,” has crossed the ₦1.1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office just 19 days after its cinema release, officially becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025 so far. The update was confirmed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, in a post shared on Monday.

According to FilmOne, “Behind The Scenes” has grossed a total of ₦1,109,463,846 since opening in cinemas, placing it among the most commercially successful films in Nigeria’s cinema history.

The distributor described the achievement as historic, noting that the film is now the fastest movie in West Africa to cross the ₦1 billion benchmark. FilmOne also revealed that the film recorded the highest single-day box office gross ever on Boxing Day, earning ₦129.5 million.

“Fastest film in West Africa to cross ₦1B+,” FilmOne said, adding that the film also achieved “the highest single-day gross ever on Boxing Day (₦129.5M).”

The company further disclosed that “Behind The Scenes” is currently the highest-grossing theatrical release of 2025, maintaining strong momentum weeks after its nationwide cinema debut.

FilmOne also highlighted Akindele’s continued dominance at the box office, stating that the success of “Behind The Scenes” extends her record-breaking streak in Nollywood. According to the distributor, she is “the only director to cross ₦1B+ at the box office three different times” and “Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time.”

It added that Akindele has also become “the first filmmaker to deliver three consecutive ₦1B+ films in one calendar year,” a record yet to be matched in the industry.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. This win is for all of us,” FilmOne stated.

Before crossing the ₦1 billion mark, “Behind The Scenes” had already set multiple records. The film grossed ₦512 million within its first 12 days in cinemas, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2025 at the time. FilmOne also described as “the biggest opening weekend of 2025.”

The film held advanced screenings on December 10 and 11 before its official nationwide release on December 12. Within days, it crossed the ₦200 million mark and continued its steady climb at the box office.

Reacting to the milestone, Funke Akindele shared a message of appreciation to her supporters. “Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody. Thank you all for coming out to watch this movie and for supporting my brand through the years.”

This marks the third consecutive time one of Akindele’s films has crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, a feat unprecedented in Nollywood history. Following the massive success of “A Tribe Called Judah” (2023) and “Everybody Loves Jenifa” (2024), her latest blockbuster, “Behind The Scenes,” reached the milestone in just 17 days. This achievement officially makes it the fastest film in West African history to cross ₦1 billion, shattering the previous record held by her own films. With three 10-figure hits in a row, Akindele has further cemented her status as the highest-grossing Nollywood director and producer of all time.