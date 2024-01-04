Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” Makes History Hitting 1 Billion Naira at the Box Office

Connect with us

Funke Akindele has made history once again with her latest film, “A Tribe Called Judah.” The movie has earned a whopping sum of 1 billion Naira at the Nigerian box office in just 3 weeks, making it the fastest Nollywood movie to achieve this feat. It has also become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, with earnings still counting, and has made Funke Akindele the highest-grossing Nollywood director of all time.

Released in December 2023, “A Tribe Called Judah” is a heartfelt and comedic drama that tells the story of a single mother and her five sons who, faced with financial hardship, hatch a plan to rob a mall. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when they encounter another group of robbers already on the scene.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Yvonne Jegede and many others.

The film, directed by Funke Akindele herself and co-produced by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, has been praised for its strong performances, captivating story, and humorous touches. It has resonated deeply with audiences nationwide, who have been drawn to the film’s themes of family, love, and resilience.

The news of A Tribe Called Judah’s historic achievement was announced by FilmOne Distribution on their Instagram page, accompanied by a heartfelt message congratulating Akindele and the entire cast and crew on their success. The post also highlighted the film’s significance for Nollywood, calling it a “testament to the power of storytelling, cultural pride, and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Funke, who has previously enjoyed success with films like “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” and “Battle on Buka Street,” has dedicated “A Tribe Called Judah” to her late mother. Watch the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

