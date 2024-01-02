Chuks Joseph, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Adeoluwa Akintoba... Meet Africa Magic's Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2023

Africa Magic has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2023, and it’s a dazzling display of fresh talent that’s taking Nollywood by storm.

From captivating performances in gripping dramas to stealing hearts in hilarious comedies, these rising stars are proving they’ve got the chops to leave their mark on the industry. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the names you’ll be hearing a lot more about:

Chuks Joseph:

Chuks Joseph is a popular Nigerian actor, model, and host who has captivated audiences with his amazing performances. You might recognize him from his roles in movies like “Dark October” and the web series “Schooled.” He’s also starred in the movie “Leaked” and will be the lead in the series “Masquerades of Aniedo.” Chuks has been making a big name for himself in the Nigerian entertainment scene and is a rising star to watch out for in 2024.

Temidayo Akinboro:

Temidayo Akinboro is a talented actor who discovered his love for acting at a young age. He pursued his passion while studying at the University of Lagos, where he also built a promising acting career. Temidayo’s impressive filmography includes notable roles in movies like “Colour Me” and “We Don’t Live Here Anymore,” for which he won the Most Promising Actor award at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2018. He has appeared in various projects, including “Coming From Insanity,” “Heart & Soul,” “MTV Shuga Season 6,” and “The Origin: Madam Koikoi.” This year, you can catch him in the Africa Magic film “Alone” and as ‘Augustus’ in “Masquerades of Aniedo.” Temidayo Akinboro is truly making a mark in Nollywood and shines brightly in every role he takes on.

Uzoamaka Onuoha:

Uzoamaka Onuaha is a talented actor who started her journey at a young age and has now accomplished her dream. With a degree in Theatre Arts and Film Studies, Uzoamaka has an impressive portfolio of feature films, including works like “Omugwo,” “Stories by Her,” “Schooled,” and “Visa on Arrival.” Her most recent role in the psychological thriller series “Diiche” showcases her remarkable skills as she delves into a gripping investigation and confronts her haunting past with grace and intensity. She also appeared in Africa Magic’s “Moments” during the year. Watch out for Uzoamaka as she takes the lead in the exciting new series “Theory of Breakfast” on January 1, 2024, at 8:30 pm on Africa Magic Showcase. It’s going to be a captivating performance you won’t want to miss.

Adeoluwa Akintoba:

Adeoluwa Akintoba is an actor on the rise in Nollywood. He first discovered his passion for acting through church and high school drama productions. He gained recognition for his standout performance in the 2021 movie “Prophetess” and continued to impress with his role in “Sista.” In Africa Magic’s “Slum King,” he portrayed the character of ‘Young Edafe Umukoro’ and showed his acting skill, solidifying his position as a rising star. His performances and the magic he brings to every character make him one to watch in the world of Nigerian cinema.

Kayode Ojuolape Jnr:

It’s safe to say 2023 was Kayode Jnr Ojuolape’s year. He got everything from brilliant stage plays to films on streamers and TV. This was a definitive year in the actor’s career. He started acting in 2014 and honed his skills at the prestigious Royal Arts Academy. Before this year, he had appeared in films like The Crown Academy and For My Mama. In 2023 alone, Ojuolape appeared in the acclaimed Kunle Afolayan film Ijogbon. His talents have also graced the small screen on the Africa Magic Showcase series, Slum King, where he plays the role of ‘Voodoo’, the Slum King’s only child. He has upcoming lead roles in Uche Jombo’s Onyegwu and James Amuta’s Black Harvest. Kayode is poised to shine even brighter in the cinematic universe.

Wumi Tuase:

She’s a content creator in every sense: a writer, social media maven, and actor. This explains her ability to tell stories with passion, as showcased in her fan-favorite role as ‘Omosewa’ in Africa Magic’s “Itura.” Despite it being her first film, she delivered an incredible performance that left audiences in awe. Now, she’s gearing up for her second Africa Magic series, “Unscripted,” where she’ll portray the character of Mrs. Brenda Onwuka. The show premieres on January 3, 2024, at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151). Get ready to see her talent shine once again.

Valentine Ohu:

Valentine Ohu is changing his title from Radio/TV Host to actor, one Africa Magic series at a time. He joined the movie industry in 2021 and was featured in Unmarried as Ali, Funbi’s obsessive and abusive partner. He also played ‘Santiago ‘Santi’ Dos Santos’ in Covenant, where he gave strong ‘sociopath’ vibes this year and quickly became a fan favourite. The creative will appear in the Last Call coming to cinemas in February.

Halimat Ganiyu:

Halima Ganiyu is one of the newest faces in the acting scene, but she made great strides in 2023. As an actor, talented poet, and all-around creative, she has worked tirelessly to establish herself in Nollywood. Her journey is still ongoing, but her association with Africa Magic this year has accelerated her progress. After graduating from the EbonyLife Creative Academy in 2021, she dedicated herself to making a mark in the industry. In 2021, she appeared in “A Different Path,” “The Griot,” and “House Hunting Lucy” in 2022. This year, she took on the lead role as Morayo in the explosive series “Iroro Iya” on Africa Magic Yoruba. Later, she joined the iconic TV show “Tinsel,” the longest-running in Africa, playing the character Babbie. With such a fantastic year, it’s no surprise that Halima is set to achieve even more personal milestones in 2024. Keep an eye out for this talented rising star.

Mofehintola Jebutu:

Mofehintola first took Africa Magic by storm in 2022 as the strong-headed Prince Towu. Interestingly, he had previously been in the channel’s Unbroken. Still, Riona’s Towu made the actor more mainstream. However, it’s on Africa Magic Yoruba he’s shone, appearing in films like Awon Aladunde (that won him a 2018 MAYA award for Best Actor in a TV Series), Mofe Ni Mofe, and Eru Ajo. Light shone on him this year when he took on the role of ‘Shina’ on Irora Iya. Then he rounded up 2023 acting as a core Igbo boy on Masquerades of Aniedo. He’s proved that he’s as versatile as an actor can get, going from theatre to Yoruba Nollywood and then English films, all without missing a beat. The future is bright for the young actor.

Korede Ajayi:

Meet Korexx, a multi-talented skit maker, chef, and actor known for his entertaining content. He gained popularity by creating hilarious skits alongside Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni. Korexx has also made appearances in movies like “Brotherhood,” “Her Mine Ours,” “One Lagos Night,” and has showcased his talent in stage plays such as “The Journey to One” and “The Gods Are Not To Blame.” One of his notable roles was in Africa Magic’s “Itura,” where he portrayed the character of Omo Oba Sijuade, the arrogant prince and ‘rightful’ heir to the Ibaokuta throne. This role highlighted his undeniable star power and showcased his ability to excel in both dramatic and comedic roles. You can catch Korexx once again on Africa Magic in the exciting new series “Unscripted” starting on January 3, 2024. Tune in at 9 pm on Showcase (DStv ch. 151) to witness his brilliance.