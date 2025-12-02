Connect with us

Funke Akindele Releases Trailer for Behind The Scenes | Watch

Funke Akindele Releases Trailer for Behind The Scenes | Watch

Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes trailer introduces audiences to a compelling Nollywood drama, with Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Scarlet Gomez, ini Dima-Okojie and Uzor Arukwe joining the story of resilience and truth.
Cinema lovers, get ready: December is about to serve up something special. Award-winning actress Funke Akindele has just released the official trailer for her latest film, “Behind The Scenes,” ahead of its London premiere on 4 December at Odeon Greenwich. The movie, hitting cinemas on 12 December, explores resilience, healing, and the unspoken truths we all carry.

Akindele describes it as a story of “truth, pressure, healing, and everything we don’t say out loud.” The film follows characters navigating hidden struggles, capturing moments of vulnerability and strength that will resonate with audiences.

The cast brings together Nollywood heavyweights and rising stars, including Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Uche Montana, Ini DimaOkojie, Scarlet Gomez, Destiny Etiko, Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Dele Odule, Wanni, Handi, Veeiye, Akinyoola Ayoola, Balogun Fausat and more.

Watch the trailer below

