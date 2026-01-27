Connect with us

Stars Turned Bisola Aiyeola's 40th Birthday Into a High-Fashion Industry Moment

Nollywood

Nollywood royalty gathered for Bisola Aiyeola’s 40th birthday, a landmark event defining 2026 red-carpet trends through structured designs by FIA and Rare by Angel.
Bisola Aiyeola’s 40th birthday was a statement. It wasn’t just a celebration; it was the kind of event that makes you re-evaluate how you want your own milestone moments to look. From the saturated palettes to the bold architectural cuts, the guest list brought a level of deliberate style that felt fresh and entirely unapologetic.

As a mainstay of the film industry, it was expected that the “Nollywood royalty” would show up, but they did more than just attend—they arrived in their fashion prime. The atmosphere was high-energy, and the elegance was visible in every silhouette. There was zero interest in being subtle.

The room was filled with heavy hitters from the creative scene. Mimi Onalaja made a case for refined power in a sharp red two-piece by FIA. It was a look that relied on clean lines rather than excessive detailing to make its mark.

Funke Akindele also made a significant appearance, styled by Zack Styling. Coming off the back of her film “Behind the Scenes” becoming a historic commercial juggernaut, grossing over ₦2 billion in a record-breaking run, her presence felt like a victory lap for the industry.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington opted for a gown by Rare by Angel, curated by The Style Pundit. The look was a masterclass in modern femininity, and served as a reminder of the sheer talent currently driving the Nigerian fashion landscape.

With a gallery full of sharp tailoring and inspired designs, there is plenty to pull into your own style mood boards.

Adesua Etomi

