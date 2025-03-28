Joé Dwèt Filé’s “4 Kampé” Remix with Burna Boy Is the Link-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

When one of Haiti’s biggest music stars links up with one of Nigeria’s biggest, you already know we are about to get good music. Joé Dwèt Filé’s “4 Kampé“ was already making waves and with Burna Boy on the remix, the energy is even bigger. No wonder Burna himself joked that we can now call him Jean Béna Dieudonné.

“4 Kampé” is all about stepping out with confidence, owning the moment, and moving like a star. Joé comes in first, switching between Creole and French before Burna jumps in with his own style, mixing English, Pidgin, and French. The mix of languages Creole, French, English, and Pidgin gives the track a real cultural linkup, bringing Haiti and Nigeria together over a beat that’s impossible to ignore.

And if Burna is out here embracing his new Haitian name, maybe it’s time we start calling Jean Béna Dieudonné.

Listen below.