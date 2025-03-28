Connect with us

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

BN TV Music

Joé Dwèt Filé’s "4 Kampé" Remix with Burna Boy Is the Link-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy’s International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Scoop

From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

BN TV Inspired

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Career Inspired Scoop

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

BN TV

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

BN TV Music

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

BN TV

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in “Verily” Video

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Bella Shmurda has released the visuals for “Verily,” his first single of the year. The song is about being completely taken over by love to the point where it’s hard to focus on anything else. He sings about a girl who has him restless, making him turn to different ways to cope. No matter how much he tries, she’s still on his mind, and he’s hoping she won’t leave him behind.

The video, directed by Pikture and Bella Shmurda, brings the song to life. We see him cruising with his girl, enjoying the moment. In another scene, he’s in the studio, singing his heart out. There’s also a shot of him on a boat, almost as if he’s lost in his thoughts. The visuals complement the song, capturing his emotions.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php