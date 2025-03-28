Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in “Verily” Video

Bella Shmurda has released the visuals for “Verily,” his first single of the year. The song is about being completely taken over by love to the point where it’s hard to focus on anything else. He sings about a girl who has him restless, making him turn to different ways to cope. No matter how much he tries, she’s still on his mind, and he’s hoping she won’t leave him behind.

The video, directed by Pikture and Bella Shmurda, brings the song to life. We see him cruising with his girl, enjoying the moment. In another scene, he’s in the studio, singing his heart out. There’s also a shot of him on a boat, almost as if he’s lost in his thoughts. The visuals complement the song, capturing his emotions.

Watch below.