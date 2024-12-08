Connect with us

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez, Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda Deliver Street Energy in "Louder" Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

5 Iconic Roles That Prove Eucharia Anunobi Made Drama Look Chic & Unforgettable

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

BN TV Career Inspired Living

Titi Oyinsan Talks Persistence, Love & 20-Year Media Career on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Annatoria Captures the Spirit of Christmas in Her "Hark Now Hear" Visualiser

BN TV Cuisine

You Should Add Joy Etor's Juicy Suya-Spiced Roast Chicken to Your Christmas Menu

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Show How Heartbreak Feels in "It Hurts" Visualiser

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

BN TV Cuisine

These Beef-Stuffed Cassava Buns by Joyful Cook Are a Must-Try for Your Next Snack Break

BN TV Music

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Yemi Alade's "Merry Christmas O!" Music Video

BN TV

Blaqbonez, Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda Deliver Street Energy in “Louder” Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Blaqbonez is closing out 2024 with a bang, bringing back his track “Louder” from the “Orange Capsule of Many Colours” project. The song has that perfect street energy, and he’s got Ayo Maff and Bella Shmurda joining him.

Co-produced by Lekaa Beats and Ramoni, “Louder” is the kind of song you just want to turn up. Blaqbonez in his element here, brings that signature energy we all know him for, while Ayo Maff and Bella Shmurda add their own unique vocals to the track.

With lines like, “Every time I dey perform, whether on stage or not, Stallion steady galloping, I’m so far gone,” Blaqbonez brings his usual swag. The song really captures that feeling when things are going great, but you’re still pushing forward, staying focused.

But it’s not all just hype—there’s a bit of real talk too. When Blaqbonez says, “If to say money dey make the pain go away, we for no get Omah Lay,” it’s a reminder that money doesn’t fix everything, but it’s a motivator to keep going and stay focused on the bigger picture.

Watch the video below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php