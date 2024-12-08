Blaqbonez, Ayo Maff & Bella Shmurda Deliver Street Energy in “Louder” Video

Blaqbonez is closing out 2024 with a bang, bringing back his track “Louder” from the “Orange Capsule of Many Colours” project. The song has that perfect street energy, and he’s got Ayo Maff and Bella Shmurda joining him.

Co-produced by Lekaa Beats and Ramoni, “Louder” is the kind of song you just want to turn up. Blaqbonez in his element here, brings that signature energy we all know him for, while Ayo Maff and Bella Shmurda add their own unique vocals to the track.

With lines like, “Every time I dey perform, whether on stage or not, Stallion steady galloping, I’m so far gone,” Blaqbonez brings his usual swag. The song really captures that feeling when things are going great, but you’re still pushing forward, staying focused.

But it’s not all just hype—there’s a bit of real talk too. When Blaqbonez says, “If to say money dey make the pain go away, we for no get Omah Lay,” it’s a reminder that money doesn’t fix everything, but it’s a motivator to keep going and stay focused on the bigger picture.

Watch the video below: