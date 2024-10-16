‘Of Many Colors: Orange’ Is Here! Blaqbonez Serves Up a Fresh New EP

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez shows no signs of slowing down, and we’re all here for it. His highly anticipated EP “Of Many Colors: Orange” is officially out today, October 16, 2024.

This vibrant project showcases Blaqbonez’s ability to blend genres seamlessly, from Afrobeats to hip-hop, with each track offering a unique and unforgettable sound, truly embodying the essence of its name.

The EP starts with ‘Emeka Must Dance,’ a high-energy track that will have you bopping from start to finish. The infectious beat and Blaqbonez’s energetic delivery make this song a standout.

The second track, ’60/40,’ featuring DETO BLACK, is a feel-good tune that perfectly captures Blaqbonez’s signature style. Co-produced by Finn Wigan, Ramoni, and Auxxi, the song showcases the impressive synergy between Blaqbonez and DETO BLACK.

The EP concludes with ‘Louder,’ a mid-tempo track that features Blaqbonez’s effortless flow and lyrics. Co-produced by Lekaa Beats and Ramoni, the song’s log drum elements add a unique touch.

‘Of Many Colors: Orange’ is Blaqbonez’s third offering for the year, following the release of ‘Haibo’ (Freestyle) weeks ago.