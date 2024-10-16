Connect with us

Music

'Of Many Colors: Orange' Is Here! Blaqbonez Serves Up a Fresh New EP

Music

BNXN and Rema Collaborate for the First Time on New Single 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Events Music News Promotions

Experience Your Season of Prophetic Fulfillment at The Liberty Church Lagos Breakthrough Weekend

Music

Korede Bello Sets His Sights on Grammy Nominations With "Most Beautiful Girl On The Planet" & "Koredey"

BN TV Music

Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Win Big at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Music

Thutmose Drops New EP “Heaven On Earth” | Listen

BN TV Music

“I Sing to Myself and it Makes Me Happy” – Vector on Music & Staying True to Himself

Music

Tyla Adds New Layers to Her Debut Album with the Release of "Tyla +" Deluxe Edition

BN TV Music

Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in "Now and Always" Remix Video

BN TV Music

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of “The Land is Green” with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

Music

‘Of Many Colors: Orange’ Is Here! Blaqbonez Serves Up a Fresh New EP

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez shows no signs of slowing down, and we’re all here for it. His highly anticipated EP “Of Many Colors: Orange” is officially out today, October 16, 2024.

This vibrant project showcases Blaqbonez’s ability to blend genres seamlessly, from Afrobeats to hip-hop, with each track offering a unique and unforgettable sound, truly embodying the essence of its name.

The EP starts with ‘Emeka Must Dance,’  a high-energy track that will have you bopping from start to finish. The infectious beat and Blaqbonez’s energetic delivery make this song a standout.

The second track, ’60/40,’ featuring DETO BLACK, is a feel-good tune that perfectly captures Blaqbonez’s signature style. Co-produced by Finn Wigan, Ramoni, and Auxxi, the song showcases the impressive synergy between Blaqbonez and DETO BLACK.

The EP concludes with ‘Louder,’  a mid-tempo track that features Blaqbonez’s effortless flow and lyrics. Co-produced by Lekaa Beats and Ramoni, the song’s log drum elements add a unique touch.

‘Of Many Colors: Orange’ is Blaqbonez’s third offering for the year, following the release of ‘Haibo’ (Freestyle) weeks ago.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php