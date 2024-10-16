Experience Your Season of Prophetic Fulfillment at The Liberty Church Lagos Breakthrough Weekend

This is not a time to sit on the sidelines. It is your season of breakthrough! Declare God’s promises over your life. The Liberty Church brings you a Season of Prophetic Fulfillment in 2024!

Every prophecy. every promise and every word God has spoken over you, will not fail, so join them the Liberty church during the Lagos Breakthrough weekend.

Breakthrough Night:

Date: Friday. October 18th 2024

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Colonades Marquee Ikoyi Lagos

Power Sunday:

Date: Sunday, October 20th 2024

Time: 11 am

Venue: Sigmabase VI Lagos

Ministering will be Onos Ariyo and Minister GUC with the host, Dr. Sola Fola-Alade. Admission is free, but registration via Eventbrite is mandatory. Click here or search “The Liberty Church London” to register

Join online on Youtube @TheLibertyChurchLondon on Friday, October 18th 6 pm and on Sunday, October 20th from 11 am. Your time is now. Step into your Season of Prophetic Fulfilment! Declare God’s promises over your life. The Liberty Church brings you a Season of Prophetic Fulfillment 2024.

Seize it. Believe it. Walk in it!!

Sponsored Content