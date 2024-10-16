Korede Bello Sets His Sights on Grammy Nominations With “Most Beautiful Girl On The Planet” & “Koredey”

Singer-songwriter Korede Bello has officially submitted his works for Grammy nomination consideration. His single “Most Beautiful Girl on the Planet” has been entered for the Best African Music Performance category, while his latest album “Koredey” is being considered for the Best Global Music Album category.

“Most Beautiful Girl on the Planet” is the sixth track off “Koredey,” which was released in March 2024.

He now joins a strong list of African artists, including Rema, Tems, Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, and the Angélique Kidjo, who have also submitted their projects for nominations consideration ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards.