Angélique Kidjo Submits “Joy” feat. Davido for Record of the Year at 2025 Grammys

The Recording Academy is gearing up for the much-anticipated 67th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles. With the awards season approaching, artists from around the world have begun submitting their projects for nomination consideration.

Among the many entires is five-time Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo. The legendary singer officially submitted her latest track “Joy” featuring Nigeria’s superstar, Davido, for consideration in two categories: Best African Music Performance and Record of the Year.

Not stopping there, Angelique has also submitted “Sunlight to My Soul,” featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir and written by Diane Warren, for Best Global Music Performance and Song of the Year. “Joy” marks the second collaboration between Angelique Kidjo and Davido, who previously teamed up for the hit song “Na Money” in 2023. While Angelique Kidjo and Davido are leading the charge, some Nigerian artists have also reportedly submitted their work for Grammy consideration accross different categories: REMA Rema — Best New Artiste

HEIS — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album

“Benin Boys” ft. Shallipopi — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video

“OZEBA” — Best Global Music Performance TEMS Born In The Wild – Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Non-Classical.

Love Me Jeje – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video

Burning – Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song

Free Fall – Best Melodic Rap Performance

No. 1: Best African Music Performance (W/Tyla) ARYA STARR The Year I Turned 21 — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album

Commas: Record of the Year, Song Of The Year, Best African Music Performance

Bora Bora: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Global Music Performance

Hýpe: Best Global Music Performance

Goodbye: Best Music Video

You’re Hired: Best Global Music Performance

Big FU: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ASAKE MMS — Best African Music Performance (with/Wizkid)

Lungu Boy — Album of the year, Best Global Album

Active — Recording of the Year (with/Travis Scott)

Zlatan “Bust Down” Ft Asake — Best African Music Performance

Ayrastarr “Goodbye” Ft Asake — Best Music Video

Sarz, Gunna, & Asake “Happiness” — Best Music Video

Below are the key dates to know for the Grammy’s season: