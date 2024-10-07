Connect with us

Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Submits "Joy" feat. Davido for Record of the Year at 2025 Grammys

BN TV Music

Watch Asake & Wizkid in the Music Video for "MMS"

Music

Seun Kuti is Back with a Bang! Listen to His New Album "Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)"

BN TV Music

Phyno Reflects on His Blessings in “Grateful” Music Video

Music

Minz’s Debut Album "By Any Minz" Is a Perfect Mix of Heart & Rhythm

Music

Humblesmith Returns with New Single "Sochi"

BN TV Music

KCee Drops New Single "Netfliss" & It’s a Vibe!

BN TV Music

Skiibii Showcases Style & Success in New "Steeze" Music Video

Music

Phyno Taps into Love, Joy & Culture with "Full Time Job" feat. Fave, Burna Boy, NSG & More

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry & Ruger's "Lately" Music Video Celebrates Love

Music

Angélique Kidjo Submits “Joy” feat. Davido for Record of the Year at 2025 Grammys

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Recording Academy is gearing up for the much-anticipated 67th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles. With the awards season approaching, artists from around the world have begun submitting their projects for nomination consideration.

Among the many entires is five-time Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo. The legendary singer officially submitted her latest track “Joy” featuring Nigeria’s superstar, Davido, for consideration in two categories: Best African Music Performance and Record of the Year.

Not stopping there, Angelique has also submitted “Sunlight to My Soul,” featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir and written by Diane Warren, for Best Global Music Performance and Song of the Year.

“Joy” marks the second collaboration between Angelique Kidjo and Davido, who previously teamed up for the hit song “Na Money” in 2023.

While Angelique Kidjo and Davido are leading the charge, some Nigerian artists have also reportedly submitted their work for Grammy consideration accross different categories:

REMA

  • Rema — Best New Artiste
  • HEIS — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album
  • “Benin Boys” ft. Shallipopi — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video
  • “OZEBA” — Best Global Music Performance

TEMS

  • Born In The Wild – Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Non-Classical.
  • Love Me Jeje – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video
  • Burning – Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song
  • Free Fall – Best Melodic Rap Performance
  •  No. 1: Best African Music Performance (W/Tyla)

ARYA STARR

  • The Year I Turned 21 — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album
  • Commas: Record of the Year, Song Of The Year, Best African Music Performance
  • Bora Bora: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Global Music Performance
  • Hýpe: Best Global Music Performance
  • Goodbye: Best Music Video
  • You’re Hired: Best Global Music Performance
  • Big FU: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ASAKE

  • MMS — Best African Music Performance (with/Wizkid)
  • Lungu Boy — Album of the year, Best Global Album
  • Active — Recording of the Year (with/Travis Scott)
  • Zlatan “Bust Down” Ft Asake  — Best African Music Performance
  • Ayrastarr “Goodbye” Ft Asake — Best Music Video
  • Sarz, Gunna, & Asake “Happiness” — Best Music Video

Below are the key dates to know for the Grammy’s season:

  • Sept. 16, 2023 – Aug. 30, 2024: Product Eligibility Period
  • July 8, 2024 – August 23, 2024: Media Company Registration Period
  • July 17, 2024 – August 30, 2024: Online Entry Period
  • Oct. 4, 2024 – Oct. 15, 2024: First Round Voting
  • Nov. 8, 2024: 67th GRAMMY Awards Nominations
  • Dec. 12, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025: Final Round Voting
  • Feb. 2, 2025: 67th GRAMMY Awards
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php