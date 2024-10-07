Music
Angélique Kidjo Submits “Joy” feat. Davido for Record of the Year at 2025 Grammys
The Recording Academy is gearing up for the much-anticipated 67th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles. With the awards season approaching, artists from around the world have begun submitting their projects for nomination consideration.
Among the many entires is five-time Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo. The legendary singer officially submitted her latest track “Joy” featuring Nigeria’s superstar, Davido, for consideration in two categories: Best African Music Performance and Record of the Year.
Not stopping there, Angelique has also submitted “Sunlight to My Soul,” featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir and written by Diane Warren, for Best Global Music Performance and Song of the Year.
“Joy” marks the second collaboration between Angelique Kidjo and Davido, who previously teamed up for the hit song “Na Money” in 2023.
While Angelique Kidjo and Davido are leading the charge, some Nigerian artists have also reportedly submitted their work for Grammy consideration accross different categories:
REMA
- Rema — Best New Artiste
- HEIS — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album
- “Benin Boys” ft. Shallipopi — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video
- “OZEBA” — Best Global Music Performance
TEMS
- Born In The Wild – Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Non-Classical.
- Love Me Jeje – Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video
- Burning – Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song
- Free Fall – Best Melodic Rap Performance
- No. 1: Best African Music Performance (W/Tyla)
ARYA STARR
- The Year I Turned 21 — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album
- Commas: Record of the Year, Song Of The Year, Best African Music Performance
- Bora Bora: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Global Music Performance
- Hýpe: Best Global Music Performance
- Goodbye: Best Music Video
- You’re Hired: Best Global Music Performance
- Big FU: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ASAKE
- MMS — Best African Music Performance (with/Wizkid)
- Lungu Boy — Album of the year, Best Global Album
- Active — Recording of the Year (with/Travis Scott)
- Zlatan “Bust Down” Ft Asake — Best African Music Performance
- Ayrastarr “Goodbye” Ft Asake — Best Music Video
- Sarz, Gunna, & Asake “Happiness” — Best Music Video
Below are the key dates to know for the Grammy’s season:
- Sept. 16, 2023 – Aug. 30, 2024: Product Eligibility Period
- July 8, 2024 – August 23, 2024: Media Company Registration Period
- July 17, 2024 – August 30, 2024: Online Entry Period
- Oct. 4, 2024 – Oct. 15, 2024: First Round Voting
- Nov. 8, 2024: 67th GRAMMY Awards Nominations
- Dec. 12, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025: Final Round Voting
- Feb. 2, 2025: 67th GRAMMY Awards