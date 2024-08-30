Find Hope & Light in Angélique Kidjo and Davido’s New Collaboration “Joy”

Connect with us

Music

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo has just released her latest single, “Joy,” featuring Nigerian superstar Davido. As the title suggests, “Joy” is a celebration of finding happiness and strength even in the face of adversity.

In the song, Angélique Kidjo and Davido sing about discovering joy through pain and finding light even in the darkest moments. The lyrics capture a powerful journey from despair to hope, where they embrace the strength to rise every day, despite the challenges.

“We hope this song can bring the world together for a moment of JOY!” she shared about the release.

This marks the second collaboration between Davido and Angélique Kidjo, following their work together on Davido’s track “Na Money” from his album “Timeless,” alongside The Cavemen. “Joy” is produced by Oluwaseyi “Shizzi” Akerele.

Listen below:

