Asake, Fave, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, The Cavemen – Davido’s “Timeless” is Star-Studded | See the Tracklist

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Davido‘s highly anticipated “Timeless” album is finally dropping this Friday, March 31!

This album houses 17 tracks and will feature Nigerian artists like The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps. The Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021, also features on the album.

Tracks 3 (In The Garden) and 14 (Picasso) feature two brand-new DMW artists, Morravey and Logos Olori.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniella Daniel (@morravey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logos Olori (@logosolori)

Check out the tracklist below:

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

