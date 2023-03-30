Davido Dishes on New Music, DMW 2.0, His Fans & a Timeless Concert in New Interview with Kie Kie

If you’ve missed Davido, gather here!

The music icon sat down with Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, also known as Kie Kie, for an exclusive interview where he shared exciting updates on what he’s been up to. With the highly anticipated “A Timeless Night with Davido” concert just around the corner, the superstar spoke about his social media break, DMW 2.0, the new artists he’s signed, and yes, he and Chioma are married!

He also talked about his upcoming album, set to release on March 31st, and gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the concert.

Watch the full interview below: