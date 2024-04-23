Connect with us

Bayo Omoboriowo Shares his Journey of Becoming a former Presidential Photographer on the Teju Babyface Podcast

This episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast is nothing short of inspiring. It is all about Bayo Omoboriowo’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the official photographer for former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Born into modest circumstances, the photojournalist and documentary photographer recalls selling ‘pure water’ after school hours and sleeping on bare bunks in the hostels of the University of Lagos. Despite facing numerous challenges, he never dreamed of becoming who he is today.

On becoming the official photographer of the former president, Omoboriowo shares how he wasn’t initially invited to political rallies but instead took the bold step of inviting himself. Traveling long and perilous distances interstate, often at his own expense, he pursued his passion with unwavering determination and hope.

Watch here:

