“My mind was open to learning new skills” — Precious Oshideko on Starting a New Career at 40 with Teju Babyface

The latest episode of the “Deep Dive with Teju Babyface” podcast delivers an inspiring narrative. Precious Oshideko, an information security analyst, began his career at the age of 40, proving that it’s never too late to start anew.

At 40, Precious had little knowledge of Microsoft or basic computer skills. Before moving to the United States, he served as a pastor, mainly guiding teenagers. But upon arriving in the USA, he aspired to break into the corporate world, despite lacking the technical skills typically required for a 9-to-5 job. Determined to learn, he opened his mind to new opportunities and embarked on a journey into the field of information security.

His story embodies the adage that “life begins at 40.” Currently pursuing a doctorate, Precious is set to be addressed as Dr. Oshideko by September.

In this conversation, Precious shares with Teju Babyface the details of his career journey, the challenges he encountered, and the resilience that helped him overcome them.

Watch the full conversation below: