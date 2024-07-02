Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on “Teju Babyface Deep Dive” Podcast

This episode of the “Teju Babyface Deep Dive” podcast features a candid conversation with Nollywood actor and producer Femi Ogedengbe. Years ago, Femi made the news that he had taken up a job in the United States as a security guard. In an unwavering stance, he unapologetically stood by his truth and proudly challenged societal stereotypes surrounding menial jobs.

In this interview with Teju Babyface, Femi delves deeper into his journey. He discusses his decision to relocate, the challenges he encountered, and the resilience he displayed in navigating a difficult past. The episode also explored his various experiences, from being an aluminium scavenger to becoming a barber, before ultimately finding his path to Nollywood.

Femi’s story is a mix of hardship and triumph, making for an inspiring and relatable conversation.

Watch it below: