Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living

Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on "Teju Babyface Deep Dive" Podcast

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

BN TV Events Style

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

BN TV Music

Teni's "Young Black Girl From Africa" Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

BN TV Career

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Music

Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the "90s Baby Show"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

BN TV Events Music

Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List

BN TV News Style

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

BN TV

Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on “Teju Babyface Deep Dive” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This episode of the “Teju Babyface Deep Dive” podcast features a candid conversation with Nollywood actor and producer Femi Ogedengbe. Years ago, Femi made the news that he had taken up a job in the United States as a security guard. In an unwavering stance, he unapologetically stood by his truth and proudly challenged societal stereotypes surrounding menial jobs.

In this interview with Teju Babyface, Femi delves deeper into his journey. He discusses his decision to relocate, the challenges he encountered, and the resilience he displayed in navigating a difficult past. The episode also explored his various experiences, from being an aluminium scavenger to becoming a barber, before ultimately finding his path to Nollywood.

Femi’s story is a mix of hardship and triumph, making for an inspiring and relatable conversation.

Watch it below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?
css.php