“I Stay True To Who I Am” – Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on “Omon’s Couch”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On today’s episode of “Omon’s Couch,” a platform that helps young entrepreneurs and professionals reach their full potential in their respective careers and businesses, Ope Makinwa, shares the inspiring story of how she switched careers after 12 years in the banking industry with Omon Odike.

Ope Makinwa is the Head of Reserve Business Operations at Diageo and Guinness Nigeria PLC. She manages cross-functional teams to enhance nationwide market performance with her solid foundation in sales, marketing, strategy, risk management, budget implementation, public relations, and customer success.

This conversation explored her inspiring career journey. Ope shares her strategies for overcoming setbacks and the importance of investing in people to become a truly impactful leader.

Watch below:

