“Equipped for Greatness” – Her Network’s Third Annual Summit Inspires Bold Action

Her Network’s highly anticipated third annual Her Summit was a tremendous success, thoughtfully designed to inspire and empower forward-thinking women. The event offered a dynamic and immersive experience, filled with transformative insights and powerful messages aimed at fostering growth and empowerment.

In her opening remarks, Nkem Onwudiwe, founder of Her Network and convener of Her Summit, expressed her excitement about the event. She said,

“My passion for women has driven me to create a platform that empowers, connects, and inspires women from all backgrounds. I believe that everyone needs encouragement to pursue their goals, whether it comes from others or from within. By constantly applying yourself and committing to excellence, you can achieve great things.”

Representing BAT West and Central Africa, the Marketing Deployment Director Kikelomo Fisayo-Okusanya, delivered an impactful opening message. She shared

“Greatness is not a tool but a mindset, it is showing up even when the odds are against you. It is speaking up when your voice shakes, it is standing up even if it’s not the popular opinion. Dream boldly and act fearlessly, together we are unstoppable, let’s make history.”

Throughout the day, speakers shared their expertise, personal stories, and motivational insights, all aligned with the summit’s theme, ‘Equipped for Greatness,’ leaving attendees inspired and ready to take control of their personal and professional journeys. The event was hosted by renowned media personality Riyah Abdul.

The summit featured over 12 visionary and inspiring speakers from various sectors, spanning business, lifestyle, media, and security. Each session offered unique perspectives on a diverse range of topics, including diversity and inclusion, leadership, mentorship, unlocking creative potential, and pathways to success. From personal struggles to professional challenges, the event highlighted the resilience, determination, and grit that women possess.

Attendees were captivated by the powerful narratives of female leaders who shared their journeys of overcoming obstacles and making a positive impact on their communities. A recurring theme from the speakers centered around the critical importance of building self-confidence, expressing oneself assertively, and fostering self-awareness.

Her Summit 2024 received support from a variety of sponsors and partners, including British American Tobacco (BAT), Nestle Pure Life, BudPay, Olores, George Okoro Studios, Mira, Omon’s Couch, L’Avyanna Beauty, Misi, The Neya Kalu Foundation, Balloon Boutique, and Guardian Woman.

Photo credits: George Okoro Studios and Yemi Bakare Studios.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Her Summit 2024