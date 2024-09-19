Visa Rewards Cardholders with Unforgettable Olympic Experiences in France

Visa cardholders who made transactions using their Visa dollar cards ahead of the Olympics were awarded an all-expense paid trip to participate in the excitement of the global competition.

Driven by Visa’s continuous support for sports through its “Spend and Win” initiative, the winners and their partners got to support their favourite athletes in Paris.

The winners experienced the city and participated in Paris’ cultural activities that received significant increases in spending levels across the first weekend of the Games. These included areas of commerce such as theatres & museums, food & grocery, restaurants, retail, and entertainment which boosted Paris’ economy in that period.

The Perfect Travel Companion

Owning a Visa card is like having a trusted travel companion by your side. Some of the key benefits that make your Visa card the perfect choice for a holiday abroad are:

Global Acceptance: Visa cards were accepted at millions of locations worldwide, making it easy to pay for goods and services no matter where you are. From dining at a quaint café in Paris to shopping at a bustling market in Tokyo, your Visa card ensures seamless transactions.

Visa cards were accepted at millions of locations worldwide, making it easy to pay for goods and services no matter where you are. From dining at a quaint café in Paris to shopping at a bustling market in Tokyo, your Visa card ensures seamless transactions. Security and Convenience: Traveling with a Visa card means not having to worry about carrying large amounts of cash. Visa’s advanced security features protect you from fraud and unauthorized transactions, giving you peace of mind while exploring new destinations.

Traveling with a Visa card means not having to worry about carrying large amounts of cash. Visa’s advanced security features protect you from fraud and unauthorized transactions, giving you peace of mind while exploring new destinations. Exclusive Offers and Discounts: Visa cardholders often enjoy exclusive offers and discounts on travel-related expenses. Whether it is a discount on hotel bookings, car rentals, or even flight tickets, Visa ensures the best deals, making holidays more affordable and enjoyable.

Sponsored Content