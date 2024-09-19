Connect with us

Promotions

Visa Rewards Cardholders with Unforgettable Olympic Experiences in France

Events Promotions

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children’s Book Festival Is Back for Its Sixth Edition on October 26th

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Events News Promotions Style

Episode 11 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Ladies' Dinner Shopping With Kiekie at Vane Style

Promotions

Tonye Cole in Collaboration With Leatherback and Behavioural Health Institute (Bhi) Embarks on MT. Kilimanjaro Climb

Events News Promotions

Allison and BHM Announce "Africa Breakfast Convos" at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79)

Events News Promotions Style

2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

Promotions Style

Defy the Ordinary: Desperados Unveils New Streetwear Collection collaboration with Ladipoe & Cruise Gang

Events News Promotions

From Customer Retention to Mental Wellness: Key Takeaways from Beauty Connect 2024

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Basketmouth and MizVick Set to Release Feature Film 'A Ghetto Love Story' This November

Promotions

Visa Rewards Cardholders with Unforgettable Olympic Experiences in France

Avatar photo

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

Visa cardholders who made transactions using their Visa dollar cards ahead of the Olympics were awarded an all-expense paid trip to participate in the excitement of the global competition.

Driven by Visa’s continuous support for sports through its “Spend and Win” initiative, the winners and their partners got to support their favourite athletes in Paris.

The winners experienced the city and participated in Paris’ cultural activities that received significant increases in spending levels across the first weekend of the Games. These included areas of commerce such as theatres & museums, food & grocery, restaurants, retail, and entertainment which boosted Paris’ economy in that period.

The Perfect Travel Companion
Owning a Visa card is like having a trusted travel companion by your side. Some of the key benefits that make your Visa card the perfect choice for a holiday abroad are:

  • Global Acceptance: Visa cards were accepted at millions of locations worldwide, making it easy to pay for goods and services no matter where you are. From dining at a quaint café in Paris to shopping at a bustling market in Tokyo, your Visa card ensures seamless transactions.
  • Security and Convenience: Traveling with a Visa card means not having to worry about carrying large amounts of cash. Visa’s advanced security features protect you from fraud and unauthorized transactions, giving you peace of mind while exploring new destinations.
  • Exclusive Offers and Discounts: Visa cardholders often enjoy exclusive offers and discounts on travel-related expenses. Whether it is a discount on hotel bookings, car rentals, or even flight tickets, Visa ensures the best deals, making holidays more affordable and enjoyable.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php