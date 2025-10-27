KieKie, Broda Shaggi, Fisayo Fosudo, Sisi Yemmie, and Joey Akan Lead The Prestigious NMC 100 List

The New Media Conference (NMC), Africa’s leading platform for new media professionals, unveiled its NMC 100 List at the 10th edition of the Conference, which took place on September 25, 2025, at The Podium Event Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

The NMC 100 list, a curated roll of 100 individuals and organisations who have shaped Nigeria’s digital media space over the past 10 to 15 years, recognises and celebrates a decade of groundbreaking work and influence across various sectors, including digital journalism, content creation, tech innovation, and community building.

Among the notable names on the list are:

Social Media & Community Building: Uche Pedro (Founder, BellaNaija), Nkem Onwudiwe (Founder, Her Network), Oluwatosin Olaseinde (Founder, Money Africa), Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and comedian Mr. Macaroni, all of whom have built influential digital communities.

Digital Journalism & Investigative Storytelling: Renowned for their dedication to truth and accountability in the digital era, news organisations such as The Cable, Premium Times and investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo have been recognised.

Digital Content Creation: The list celebrates the creativity of powerhouses like Funke Akindele, Ruth Kadiri, Broda Shaggi, Nons Miraj, Tomike Adeoye, Mark Angel Comedy, and Taaooma, whose work has captivated millions.

Tech Innovation in New Media: Iroko TV and Tech Point Africa are recognised for their trailblazing efforts in leveraging technology to transform media consumption and information dissemination, thereby revolutionising the new media landscape.

Digital Marketing & PR: Agencies that have redefined brand communication in the digital era, including ID Africa and Wild Fusion, are also featured.

Podcast: The influence of podcasts is also recognised, with popular shows like ‘I Said What I Said’ and ‘Off Air With Gbemi & Toolz’ and media personalities Joey Akan and Toke Makinwa making the list.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, convener of the New Media Conference and founder of OloriSuperGal, said,

“The NMC 100 Disruptors represent the bold visionaries who are not just observing the evolution of Nigeria’s media landscape; they are actively shaping it. These gamechangers have proven that disruption isn’t about breaking things; it’s about building better futures.

