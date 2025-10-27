KONGA103.7FM Leads Conversations on Innovation and SME Growth at AFRICAST

There were many takeaways from Africast 2025, but for many attendees, discussions around the evolving power of African media to influence commerce and community left a lasting impression.

Held from October 20 to 24, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, the conference gathered broadcasters, policymakers, and media innovators under the theme “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem for the Future.” The conversations emphasized how African media can adapt to digital realities while maintaining local impact.

Among the participating broadcasters, KONGA103.7FM shared insights into how radio continues to evolve beyond entertainment to support entrepreneurship and small business growth. Through initiatives such as “Shop On Radio” and “The Market Square,” the station demonstrated how broadcast platforms can help small businesses gain visibility and connect with new audiences across Nigeria.

In less than a year, The Market Square has featured over 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators from various sectors, highlighting radio’s potential role in supporting commerce and enterprise in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Speaking at the sidelines of Africast, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of KongaTV & KongaFM, discussed the importance of using media to create opportunities for small business owners.

“Radio is more than a channel for entertainment; it can also serve as a platform for connection and growth,” Ajumobi said. “Platforms like this help entrepreneurs reach audiences that can support their work and impact.”

Industry participants at the event noted KONGA103.7FM’s approach as one of several examples of how radio programming can combine audience engagement with business development. This perspective reflects Africast’s broader focus on how African media can remain resilient by embracing innovation and social relevance.

In his keynote address, Mr. Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), highlighted the importance of adaptability in today’s media environment:

“Africast 2025 is more than a conference; it is a strategic response to the digital transformation reshaping our media landscape. Our goal is to build a resilient African media ecosystem that leverages technology to enhance storytelling, content creation, and distribution.”

As discussions around digital transformation continue, examples shared at Africast suggest that the intersection of media, innovation, and entrepreneurship may become increasingly central to the continent’s broadcasting future.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga