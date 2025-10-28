Martell’s Swift Diaries Reveals How Chef Eros Became The Billionaire Chef 

Chef Tolulope Erogbogbo , popularly known as Chef Eros, has always been defined by audacity. From selling chicken in college to creating culinary experiences that have graced tables from Lagos to Los Angeles, his story is one of grit, reinvention, and refined vision.

Martell’s Swift Diaries, a bold mini-series spotlighting four extraordinary Nigerians known as “The Swift Ones” we see a side of Chef Eros that goes beyond the kitchens and high-profile clientele. We see the man who has a passion for cooking and dared to dream.

The Early Spark

Before he became The Billionaire Chef, Chef Eros was simply a young man who believed that food could be more than survival. It could be a language, a business, and a bridge between worlds.

While studying abroad, he started a small food venture, where he sold fried chicken, and the business became so popular his friends nicknamed him “The Chicken Guy.” It was an early glimpse of the entrepreneurial spirit that would later define his career.

“You see that intersection where food and business meet? That’s where I’ve always felt most at home,” he shares in Swift Diaries

When The Flame Flickered

At 21, Eros returned to Lagos with a dream to open a restaurant alongside his mother. Financial challenges mounted, the restaurant struggled, and he was served a quit notice. It was a moment that could have ended his story, but instead, it lit a new fire within him.

“Every great chef burns a few things before they get it right,” he reflects.

This resilience, the refusal to let failure define him, is what makes him a true Swift One, embodying Martell’s belief that audacity shapes legacy.

Reinvention

Chef Eros’s next chapter began unexpectedly, with a craving for cookies. That simple moment led to the birth of a small cookie business that became an instant hit. He recalls selling over half a million cookies in a single day and sharing them with stars like Don Jazzy and Dr Sid.

“One minute I was craving cookies, the next I was sharing them with Don Jazzy and Dr. Sid,” he laughs.

From there, doors began to open. Chef Eros became a brand ambassador, gained access to a professional kitchen, and soon began curating private dining experiences for Lagos’s elite. Each venture sharpened his craft and brought him closer to his true calling; elevating Nigerian cuisine to the world stage.

The Billionaire Chef

Today, Chef Eros is celebrated globally for his artistry and his mission: to put Nigerian flavors on the fine-dining map. Through Ìlè Eros in Lagos and Ìlè LA in California, he has created spaces where tradition meets innovation , where local ingredients are transformed into experiences worthy of global recognition.

Forbes once dubbed him “the man who knows what billionaires eat for lunch.” But for Eros, beingForbes The Billionaire Chef is not about monetary wealth, it’s about richness in culture.

“The Billionaire Chef is one who is wealthy in culture and exports that culture,” he says in Swift Diaries.

His journey mirrors Martell’s legacy, which is built on craftsmanship, authenticity, and the audacity to break boundaries.

A Celebration of Audacity

Chef Eros’s story is one of four narratives featured in Martell’s Swift Diaries, a groundbreaking mini-series that celebrates Nigerians who embody the spirit of audacity and excellence.

Alongside Eros are Young Jonn, the legendary hit producer turned chart-topping artist, Timini Egbuson, the award-winning actor who built his name through perseverance; and Tubo, the fashion visionary reshaping African fashion design. Together, they represent the bold new generation of Nigerians who are shaping culture in their own way.

