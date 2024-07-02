Connect with us

BN TV Music

Teni's "Young Black Girl From Africa" Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's White Waakye Recipe is a Taste of Tradition with a Flavourful Twist

BN TV Events Style

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

BN TV Career

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Inspired Living

Femi Ogedengbe Gets Real on His Background & More on "Teju Babyface Deep Dive" Podcast

BN TV Music

Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the "90s Baby Show"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Femi & Made Kuti Lit Up the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

BN TV Events Music

Tyla Gets a Double Win at the 24th BET Awards | See Full Winners List

BN TV News Style

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

BN TV

Teni’s “Young Black Girl From Africa” Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Teni releases the co-directed visual for “Young Black Girl From Africa” (YBGFA), a track off her sophomore album, “Tears Of The Sun,” released in 2023.

Teni describes the song’s creation as an A-Z freestyle, aiming to create a universal anthem of empowerment. “I just wanted a song [in which] everyone could feel free, regardless of what they’re going through, regardless of where they are in their life, regardless of how hard things are, or how much you feel like nobody gets you or nobody understands. she says. “Regardless of who you are, just know you’re valid, and freedom starts with you, it’s all you. It’s never about your oppressors. Your oppressors will never give you freedom willingly, you have to take it too. That’s what the song is about, taking your freedom.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?
css.php