Would You Rather Cry in a Bentley? Teni Makes Her Case in the ‘Money’ Music Video

What’s better: crying broke or crying in a Bentley? Teni seems to have the answer in her latest music video for “Money.”

Picture this: the streets of New York, a briefcase in hand, and Teni moving like she owns it all. The video brings the lyrics of “Money“ to life, diving into the age-old debate: while money may not buy happiness or love, it sure doesn’t hurt to dry your tears with Naira notes, does it?

With her bold delivery and sharp visuals, Teni makes one thing clear, she’s all about the hustle, the grind, and the unapologetic pursuit of success.

So, what do you think? Is Teni onto something? Watch the video for “Money” below.