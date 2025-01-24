Would You Rather Cry in a Bentley? Teni Makes Her Case in the ‘Money’ Music Video

Connect with us

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

What’s better: crying broke or crying in a Bentley? Teni seems to have the answer in her latest music video for “Money.”

Picture this: the streets of New York, a briefcase in hand, and Teni moving like she owns it all. The video brings the lyrics of “Money to life, diving into the age-old debate: while money may not buy happiness or love, it sure doesn’t hurt to dry your tears with Naira notes, does it?

With her bold delivery and sharp visuals, Teni makes one thing clear, she’s all about the hustle, the grind, and the unapologetic pursuit of success.

So, what do you think? Is Teni onto something? Watch the video for “Money” below.

