Financial Jennifer: Money Moves Every Woman Should Make to Secure Their Future

We can’t wrap up International Women’s Month without addressing the real power every woman should have: her own money and the ability to build wealth. Nothing gives you confidence and freedom like knowing you’re financially secure. Whether it’s walking away from situations that no longer serve you, taking care of your loved ones, or simply enjoying life on your own terms, money is not just about survival but about options, dignity and independence.

So, as we celebrate women, let’s talk about the money moves every woman should be making in 2025 to secure her future. There are real, practical steps to take control of your finances and build lasting wealth.

Stop Managing and Start Tracking Your Money

Whether you earn ₦100k or ₦10m a month, tracking your money is the first step to financial control. Let’s do an exercise: download your bank statements for the last 6 months. Can you remember all of the debits therein? Are you proud of them? And the credits, how much of the money that came in stayed with you? This is not to make you feel guilty, but it’s an awakening to become more intentional with where your money goes. And it doesn’t have to be complicated. Use an expense-tracking app, a simple Google Sheet, or even pen and paper—just make sure you’re keeping an eye on what’s coming in and going out.

Build an Emergency Fund

If an unexpected major health case emerges or you suddenly lose your job, what is your backup plan? An emergency fund gives you breathing space and prevents you from borrowing at crazy interest rates when things go south. Start with what you can, even if it’s ₦5,000 a month. Just start! How? First, know how much you need to set aside as an emergency fund; this is about 6 months’ worth of your living expenses, then make a plan to consistently save in bits till you have your target amount. This can take months or years, it’s okay.

Invest, Even If You Think You Don’t Have Enough

A lot of women think they need millions to start investing. Nope. Some platforms let you start with as little as $1. Whether you have N1,000 or N100 million, there are options for you. For instance, a unit of Zenith Bank share is currently selling for N48. With N1,000, you are getting up to 20 units. The goal is to start small and be consistent. Whether it’s stocks, mutual funds, real estate, or dollar-denominated investments, the key is to let your money make more money for you.

Make Money While You Sleep

With this economy, one income is no longer enough. Inflation is real, and your bills don’t care about your salary cycle. Look for ways to earn extra—freelancing, consulting, digital products, investing in income-generating assets, or even monetising your skills online. In 2025, we are working smarter, not just harder. The internet has dropped the entry barrier, you can build a million dollar business right from the comfort of your home with no physical store or plenty staff.

Your Circle, Your Money

The people you surround yourself with influence your mindset, opportunities, and even your financial habits. Being in the right communities like a group of ambitious career women, business owners or investment-focused networks can open doors you didn’t even know existed.

If everyone around you is content with just getting by, chances are, you’ll settle too. But when you’re in rooms where wealth-building conversations happen, like FinTribe, you naturally start thinking bigger. You get exposed to better opportunities, smarter money moves, and most importantly, the right mindset to grow.

Your Love Life is also a Financial Decision

Who you date and marry is one of the biggest financial investments you’ll ever make, whether you realise it or not. The right partner can help you build wealth, while the wrong one can set you back years financially (or even worse, leave you picking up the pieces).

Love is not enough. You need a partner who respects your financial goals, supports your ambitions, and understands the value of building wealth together. If you’re grinding to secure your future while he’s reckless with money, avoids responsibilities, or thinks “a man should handle all the finances,” that’s a red flag.

Before committing, have the money talk. Ask about their financial habits, spending mindset and long-term goals. Are they in debt with no plan to get out? Do they believe in saving and investing? Are they okay with you making your own money and securing your bag? These things matter.

Quarter 1 is down, and for the remaining part of 2025, we’re moving with intention, making smart money moves. Know this: small, consistent steps will get you to the bag eventually.