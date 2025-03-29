What Nollywood Hopes to Gain from Series Mania

Last week, following the release of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations, arguably the biggest movie award on the African continent, critics discussed the quality of movies coming out of the continent as a yearly practice. While Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, is the second-largest producer of movies globally, releasing about 2,500 films annually, the AMVCA remains committed to spotlighting works across the continent.

Despite ongoing criticism, the African film industry continues to demonstrate that filmmakers are intentional about telling stories that reflect the continent’s diverse cultures. As we await the main AMVCA award ceremony in May, the Series Mania Festival, the premier international television series festival, coincided with the AMVCA nominee announcement. From March 25 to 27, the Series Mania Forum brought together producers, distributors, broadcasters and other industry professionals to foster new partnerships and discover emerging talent in Lille, France. Often described as a trade fair for creative talents, it is one of the largest creative festivals in Europe. As a journalist, I was invited and fully sponsored by the French Institute.

Through Création Africa, an initiative launched two years ago by Institut français and the French cultural network in Africa, with funding from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, African delegates were invited to the forum to engage with international professionals and discuss the future of African cinema. The initiative offers a comprehensive support program to empower African talents in Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs), providing opportunities to showcase their work, connect with global networks and strengthen local creative communities. The goal is to amplify African voices while fostering sustainable growth through mentorship, professional development and access to European platforms.

Building on the success of last year, this year’s African delegation includes filmmakers and creatives from Angola, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Congo, Algeria, and others. As one of the world’s largest film producers, it was only fitting that Nollywood was well-represented. Nigerian delegates include Mimdoo Bartel, Chioma Ude, Zulumoke Oyioba, Daniel Olaoluwa, Enyi Omeruah, Blessing Uzzi, Moses Babatope, Onome Ifeanyi, Chioma Onyenwe and Kunle Afolayan.

Filmmaking, as an art form, has become a key vehicle for cultural export. Every story told on screen offers viewers a glimpse into a culture, shaping how regions are perceived globally. This is precisely why Nollywood stakeholders at the Series Mania Forum are focused on expanding the industry’s reach by collaborating with international distributors and filmmakers.

For Chioma Ude, founder of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), the visit to Series Mania is about learning and improving. “AFRIFF is starting a film and content market this year, so I came to see how this was structured. I’ve done my marketing research, but this drew my attention. I like the display, the outlook, and how you navigate things very seamlessly,” she says. AFRIFF, founded in 2010, is held every November in Lagos, Nigeria, and is dedicated to celebrating African films and filmmakers.

The African delegates participated in two key sessions at the Series Mania Forum. On Tuesday morning, a networking breakfast connected them with international partners. On Wednesday, a panel titled “Initiate Projects in Africa: Opportunities and Success Stories” highlighted African series projects and their creators, including those co-produced with French professionals. The panel featured Bongiwe Selane, Ineck Hougbedji, Emmanuel Lupia, Frédéric Fiore, and Alexandre Rideau and was moderated by Christophe Pécot, the Audiovisual Attaché for Nigeria from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During the breakfast session, the French Institute introduced the Création Africa platform, a new website and web app designed to foster connections and future collaborations. This platform will serve as a hub where creative professionals can submit projects, engage with the community, and access resources and opportunities. Set to officially launch in June, the platform will be enhanced with new features, including AI-driven support, and presented at the Création Africa Forum in Lagos this October.

Speaking on the importance of international collaboration, Christophe Pécot emphasised the need for African films to engage global audiences while preserving their core narratives. “When you are writing the script, you have to think about your audience. If you want to stay local, no problem. But if you want to sell the content worldwide, there are elements you must include; otherwise, it will be difficult for an international audience. But the most important thing is to keep the core of your story. Emotions are the same everywhere,” he says.

Pécot also praised Nollywood films like The Black Book and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo for highlighting Nigeria’s cultural heritage, emphasising the importance of sharing these stories with younger generations.

I had in-depth discussions with several Nollywood delegates to understand their individual expectations at Series Mania, the challenges currently facing Nollywood, and the intersection of Nollywood’s future with AI. The interviews will be shared soon.