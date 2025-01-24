You’ve Vibed to Morravey’s “Ifineme”, Now Watch the Music Video

When Morravey first dropped “Ifineme,” it went viral with a dance challenge on social media. She followed it up with a lyric video and a performance on Glitch Africa, keeping the excitement going.

Now, the official music video for “Ifineme” is here. The song captures the intense emotions of love, vulnerability and jealousy—and the visuals bring these feelings to life perfectly.

“Ifineme“ is one of two tracks Morravey released alongside “Upstandin’, showing how much she’s putting into her music.

Watch the music video for “Ifineme” below