Tiwa Savage Does It Again with a BBC Live Performance to Remember

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Tiwa Savage does it again! This time, she delivers a mesmerising live performance of her latest single, “Forgiveness,” at BBC’s 1Xtra Live Lounge.

Recorded live at the iconic BBC Maida Vale Studios, Tiwa brought a refreshing twist to the track, accompanied by a full band. From backing vocalists to a dynamic horn section featuring a trumpeter, saxophonist, and trombonist, the performance was a rich mix of sound, with Tiwa commanding the centre stage and doing what she does best.

As if that wasn’t enough, Tiwa treated fans to a creative mashup of “U My Everything” and “Residuals” by Sexyy Red and Chris Brown, showcasing her versatility and vocal finesse.

It’s an unmissable experience, and you can catch all the magic below.

