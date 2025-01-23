Connect with us

After 20 Years of Radio, Do2dtun Is Ready To Share His Story with a New Book Release

Photo Credit: Do2dtun/Instagram

Twenty years of an illustrious career in radio, and the maestro himself, Do2dtun, has announced his decision to step away. “This must be one of the hardest decisions I have made. I am fulfilled in my heart that I built a legacy,” he shared in an emotional yet gratitude-filled Instagram post, accompanied by a video showcasing unforgettable moments from his time at Cool FM.

Do2dtun’s journey began on November 1, 2004, when he joined Cool FM as a dusty and unprepared intern who knew little about radio. Reflecting on his early days, he expressed deep gratitude to those who guided him, including the late Dan Foster. “Radio was nothing that took you to the bank but it gave me the life to put everyone on,” he wrote. Over the years, he created innovative shows like Cool Nigerian Vibes, Superstar Wednesday, and Office Concert, which shifted focus to 70% Nigerian music, giving the industry a much-needed boost. Do2dtun acknowledged the highs and lows of his career, from his midnight studio rat days to becoming a primetime icon. Through it all, he made it his mission to elevate others, interviewing everyone from rising hopefuls to established legends, always ensuring his platform was a space to uplift.

“Radio is still one of the best thing to happen to me. I interviewed the best of the best, the hopeful; the hopeless, the least considered; the next on the block and the believers,” Do2dtun wrote, expressing pride in the legacy he built over two decades. He thanked his co-anchors for their incredible contributions, and extended his appreciation to Cool FM leadership, including Serge Noujaim and Amin Moussalli, for giving him the platform to shine.

As he steps away from the microphone, Do2dtun hints at a new chapter with his upcoming book, “Do Not Believe the Hype. “My name in GOLD ” he concluded.

