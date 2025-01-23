Baseball Player Joseph Deng Makes History as First South Sudanese to be Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Connect with us

At just 17 years old, Joseph Deng, a pitcher from South Sudan, has signed a professional contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making history as the first South Sudanese national to join a Major League Baseball organisation.

The 6-foot-7 Deng boasts a fastball that reaches 95 miles per hour and also throws a splitter. His signing follows closely behind Ugandan infielder, Armstrong Muhoozi, joining the Pittsburgh Pirates, making them the only two African players to be signed by MLB teams this year.

Joseph’s talent was first spotted in February 2024 when Charlie Meyer, a social media user who promotes young African baseball talent, shared a video of him pitching online.

