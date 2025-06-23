Connect with us

Inspired Scoop Sports

Still the Fastest! Jamaica’s Usain Bolt Named Guinness World Records ICON

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Fighter Pilot Kafayat Sanni Honoured for Academic Excellence in Ghana

BN TV Career Inspired

Ink Eze Talks Building BellaNaija Weddings, Digital Beginnings & More on Open Up Podcast

Inspired Scoop

DJ Cuppy Joins Gates Foundation’s 2025 Goalkeepers for Work in Education and Equity

Inspired Scoop

Abidemi Babatunde Babalola Wins Dan David Prize for Groundbreaking African Archaeology

Inspired Promotions

Here's How inDrive Drivers are Leading the Way on Empathy

Inspired News Promotions

Kenneth Nwokike Develops Tools and Platforms Aimed at Supporting Nigeria’s Emerging Entrepreneurs

Inspired Promotions

Fueling the Dream of Africans Through Football: TECNO remains the Global Partner of the AFCON 2025 and 2027

Inspired Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Is Your 2025 French Open Champion | Second Slam Secured!

Inspired Scoop Sports

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Inspired

Still the Fastest! Jamaica’s Usain Bolt Named Guinness World Records ICON

Guinness World Records honours Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as an ICON for his record-breaking achievements and lasting legacy in athletics.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, has officially been named a Guinness World Records (GWR) ICON. It’s a well-deserved honour for the Jamaican sprinter, whose legacy continues to inspire on and off the track.

Bolt holds several world records, but the one that stands out the most is his iconic 100-metre sprint, completed in just 9.58 seconds. That unforgettable moment happened in 2009 at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, and to this day, no one has come close to beating it.

“I’m honoured to be among the greats, and always happy to be recognised by the Guinness World Records book,” he said. “For years I’ve been in there and I’ve finally got all the certificates, which are going to look really good in my house.”

The announcement was shared on Guinness World Records’ official Instagram page, where they celebrated Bolt’s enduring impact on global sport. The post featured the eight-time Olympic gold medallist in an orange sweatshirt, holding his framed certificate with pride.

Even though Bolt has broken several records throughout his career, the 100-metre sprint remains the most iconic. Born in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, the 38-year-old retired in 2017 after dominating the world stage for years. He is still the only man to win three Olympic titles back-to-back in both the 100m and 200m events. That incredible feat earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt” and cemented his place in history.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php