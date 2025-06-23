Still the Fastest! Jamaica’s Usain Bolt Named Guinness World Records ICON

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, has officially been named a Guinness World Records (GWR) ICON. It’s a well-deserved honour for the Jamaican sprinter, whose legacy continues to inspire on and off the track.

Bolt holds several world records, but the one that stands out the most is his iconic 100-metre sprint, completed in just 9.58 seconds. That unforgettable moment happened in 2009 at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, and to this day, no one has come close to beating it.

“I’m honoured to be among the greats, and always happy to be recognised by the Guinness World Records book,” he said. “For years I’ve been in there and I’ve finally got all the certificates, which are going to look really good in my house.”

The announcement was shared on Guinness World Records’ official Instagram page, where they celebrated Bolt’s enduring impact on global sport. The post featured the eight-time Olympic gold medallist in an orange sweatshirt, holding his framed certificate with pride.

Even though Bolt has broken several records throughout his career, the 100-metre sprint remains the most iconic. Born in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, the 38-year-old retired in 2017 after dominating the world stage for years. He is still the only man to win three Olympic titles back-to-back in both the 100m and 200m events. That incredible feat earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt” and cemented his place in history.

