Everything You Need to Know About Hilda Baci’s Jollof Rice World Record

Nigeria’s renowned chef and cooking influencer, Hilda Baci, has officially set another Guinness World Record for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian jollof rice ever. To set this record, she teamed up with Gino Nigeria to cook 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice.

The record-breaking event took place on 12 September 2025 during the Gino World Jollof Festival at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos. The attempt drew huge crowds, featured performances and celebrity appearances. Apart from jollof rice being a beloved meal to Nigerians, it’s a Nigerian spirit to support one of their own when doing great things.

Guinness World Records confirmed the feat, noting that all criteria were met: ingredient proportions, required weight measurements, and rules for display, cooking time, and food distribution.

Here’s everything you need to know about the world record:

The Attempt

Date of Attempt: 12 September 2025

Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Cooking Duration: Approximately nine hours of continuous cooking, with about 1,200 kg of gas used to keep the fire burning for the massive pot.

Rules for the Attempt

At least 80% of the total weight had to be washed basmati rice.

The food prepared must be served to people, because none of it must be wasted.

The jollof rice must, in fact, be Nigerian jollof rice.

Every recipe and ingredient must be measured accurately.

Ingredients Used (As outlined by Hilda Baci)

4,000 kg of washed basmati rice

612 kg of oil

800 kg of Gino Asun peppered chicken + party jollof

600 kg of my Jollof pepper mix

220 kg of Gino Asun & peppered chicken cubes

20 g of Gino curry + 7 g of Gino thyme

300 kg of onion, garlic & ginger blend

164 kg of fresh goat meat

1,200 kg of gas

The Confirmation

The record was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records on the 15th of September 2025, three days after the attempt. Officials verified that all criteria were met, from the cooking proportions to the food distribution.

