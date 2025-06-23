Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Black Velvet and Tuxes Never Looked This Good! Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo Are Couple Goals

Music Scoop

Tyla Hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Got Slimed & Still Slayed Every Look

Beauty Scoop Style

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

News Scoop

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Passes ECOWAS Chairmanship to Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Fighter Pilot Kafayat Sanni Honoured for Academic Excellence in Ghana

Beauty Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

Scoop Sports

Favour Ofili Switches Allegiance to Turkey Ahead of World Championships

Movies & TV Scoop

Colman Domingo Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel, Gave the Vibes & the "Euphoria" S3 Scoop

Living Scoop

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Living Scoop

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Scoop

Black Velvet and Tuxes Never Looked This Good! Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo Are Couple Goals

Priscilla Ojo in velvet and pearls, Juma Jux in a classic tux — the Mkambalas brought fashion and romance to a wedding weekend we can’t stop scrolling through.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You know a couple is that couple when they show up to a wedding and look like they could be walking onto a music video set. That was the Mkambalas this weekend.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux rolled up looking completely in sync, both in black, and looking like they actually enjoy dressing up for each other. Priscilla wore a black velvet mini dress over a sheer lace long-sleeved top. Her pearl necklaces, sparkly heels, and silver clutch pulled the look together without trying too hard. Her hair, styled into two soft buns, was playful without feeling twee.

Juma kept it cool in a classic black tux with satin lapels, finishing the look with round sunnies and a statement watch. He didn’t need anything more.

But the best part are the photos from the car ride to the venue, Priscilla casually resting her legs on Juma’s lap, and the sweet moments later of them holding hands and laughing together. It’s giving: stylish and madly in love.

“Life with you >>>,” Priscilla captioned the post, and honestly? We feel that.

See more below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php