Black Velvet and Tuxes Never Looked This Good! Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo Are Couple Goals

You know a couple is that couple when they show up to a wedding and look like they could be walking onto a music video set. That was the Mkambalas this weekend.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux rolled up looking completely in sync, both in black, and looking like they actually enjoy dressing up for each other. Priscilla wore a black velvet mini dress over a sheer lace long-sleeved top. Her pearl necklaces, sparkly heels, and silver clutch pulled the look together without trying too hard. Her hair, styled into two soft buns, was playful without feeling twee.

Juma kept it cool in a classic black tux with satin lapels, finishing the look with round sunnies and a statement watch. He didn’t need anything more.

But the best part are the photos from the car ride to the venue, Priscilla casually resting her legs on Juma’s lap, and the sweet moments later of them holding hands and laughing together. It’s giving: stylish and madly in love.

“Life with you >>>,” Priscilla captioned the post, and honestly? We feel that.

