Tyla Hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Got Slimed & Still Slayed Every Look

Tyla had a big night at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and not just because she left the stage covered in slime. The South African pop star hosted the event and won Favourite Global Music Star, joining a long list of artists who’ve used this award show to embrace the chaos and have fun with it.

The event, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, marked her first time hosting a major international awards show. She admitted the whole thing felt surreal. Years ago, she auditioned for Nickelodeon. This time, she was centre stage. “It’s crazy how things come around,” she said. “I just hope I only get a little drizzle of slime.” That didn’t quite happen.

Tyla kicked things off with a huge dance-filled opener celebrating the songs of summer. Benny Blanco was on the decks, dancers filled the stage, and Smurfette made a surprise appearance. The vibe was all about joy, movement, and having a good time.

When her name was called halfway through the night, she looked genuinely moved. “This means the world to me — to represent Africa on a global stage and be recognised by all you amazing kids out there… wow,” she said. “Thank you for believing in me and dancing with me. Africa to the world.”

She beat out nominees from six other regions, including Europe and the UK. Her list of awards is growing quickly, with a Grammy, MTV EMA, and dozens of international honours already under her belt.

Fashion-wise, the night was a love letter to the early 2000s. Tyla wore five different looks that nodded to that era’s playful, expressive style. Her first outfit, a sunset-hued mini dress from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2006 collection, felt like something pulled straight from a dream. Later, she slipped into denim shorts for the orange carpet, and then a cobalt blue polo dress by Berlin label Sia Arnika, printed with the phrase “THE PEOPLE WANT MORE.” She ended the night in a denim shirt and a black tee that read “WE WANNA PARTY.” The shirt didn’t survive the slime. Right before the green goo poured down, she looked up and said, “Just do it.” And they did. “Literally, this has been so fun,” she said after, dripping but smiling. “I’m so happy I came to party with you guys. This was the best party ever.”

