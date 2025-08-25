Connect with us

He’s Here! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Welcome Baby Boy Prince Rakeem Mkambala

Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Tomike Adeoye’s 30th Birthday Looks Are Giving Both Party and Boardroom Vibes

Funke Akindele’s Birthday Look Is All Gold Everything!

Two More Gone – Victory & Gigi Jasmine Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Chidi Mokeme’s Style for the BBNaija Eviction Night

All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

Japan Designates Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians to Deepen Cultural & Economic Ties

Gbemi & Toolz Kick Off of "OffAir" with the Big Question: Is Nigerian Fashion Too Expensive?

Teniola Aladese Turned a Pinstripe Set into High Fashion with This Garage Photoshoot

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s baby boy is here! Meet Prince Rakeem Mkambala.

Remember just a few days ago when Priscilla Ojo threw that baby shower, the one where we found out she was having a boy?

Fast forward and the boy is here, with a name that’s already carrying a backstory: Prince Rakeem. At the shower, Juma Jux casually dropped “Rakeem” as his choice for the baby. Priscilla, still expecting a girl, leaned into “Prince.” Now the two names have fused into something both regal and unexpected.

The first glimpse came through a carousel of photos that everyone’s talking about. In one, a black-and-white close-up, Prince Rakeem is bundled into a printed onesie with playful animals and tiny characters across the fabric, paired with matching socks. And those tiny fingers? Too sweet.

Another photo shows him tucked into a crib, surrounded by all the soft comforts — including a giant white teddy bear and a small brown stuffed toy. There’s also a video of Priscilla being wheeled out of the hospital, her baby boy right by her side, stepping into motherhood for real.

And then Iyabo Ojo steps in. In the last clip she’s singing to her grandson, beaming, and declaring her new title with characteristic flair: “Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandson is the cutest.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

