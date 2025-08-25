Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Beauty Scoop

Keke Palmer Is in Her Ginger Era & We’re Loving Every Hairstyle

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

Beauty Scoop

It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

Beauty BN TV

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

Beauty Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Bump Glow Is Serving Looks from Head to Neon Nails

Beauty Scoop Style

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

Beauty Scoop

This Monochrome Shot of Tolani Otedola Is What Serenity Looks Like

Beauty Scoop

Olivia Yacé Will Represent Côte d’Ivoire at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Beauty Scoop

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

Beauty

Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Vogue’s September issue is full of bold, fun looks thanks to Adut Akech’s fearless styling.
Avatar photo

Published

30 minutes ago

 on

Adut Akech is back in the September issue of Vogue, and she’s doing what only she can: turning high-concept fashion into something that feels alive. The South Sudanese–Australian model stars in the 2025 fall collections feature, and every frame feels like its own universe.

First up, feathers. So many feathers. A full-body suit of crimson plumage with a matching headpiece turns her into a living sculpture, somewhere between myth and theatre. It could have been overwhelming, but Adut plays with the look, shifting it into something striking and light all at once.

The mood shifts with the second outfit: a sleek green turtleneck dress interrupted by a vertical line of produce — tomato, lemon, aubergine. Minimal, surreal, and tongue-in-cheek, it’s the kind of styling that makes you pause, then smile.

And then there’s the blonde afro. Round, exaggerated, halo-like, paired with a soft pink knit dress tied at the waist. Against a yellow background, the image lands like an instant classic.

Adut proves once again why she’s a runway favourite: she can wear the most unconventional looks and make them feel exciting, stylish, and cool.

See her looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php