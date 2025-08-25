Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Adut Akech is back in the September issue of Vogue, and she’s doing what only she can: turning high-concept fashion into something that feels alive. The South Sudanese–Australian model stars in the 2025 fall collections feature, and every frame feels like its own universe.

First up, feathers. So many feathers. A full-body suit of crimson plumage with a matching headpiece turns her into a living sculpture, somewhere between myth and theatre. It could have been overwhelming, but Adut plays with the look, shifting it into something striking and light all at once.

The mood shifts with the second outfit: a sleek green turtleneck dress interrupted by a vertical line of produce — tomato, lemon, aubergine. Minimal, surreal, and tongue-in-cheek, it’s the kind of styling that makes you pause, then smile.

And then there’s the blonde afro. Round, exaggerated, halo-like, paired with a soft pink knit dress tied at the waist. Against a yellow background, the image lands like an instant classic.

Adut proves once again why she’s a runway favourite: she can wear the most unconventional looks and make them feel exciting, stylish, and cool.

See her looks below